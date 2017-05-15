'Congressman Frelinghuysen Has A Complete Dossier On You'
From WNYC:
Frelinghuysen Targets Activist in Letter to Her Employer
The most powerful congressman in New Jersey, Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, wrote a fundraising letter in March to a board member of a local bank, warning him that a member of an activist group opposing the Republican worked at his bank.
The employee was questioned and criticized for her involvement in NJ 11th for Change, a group that formed after the election of Donald Trump and has been pressuring Frelinghuysen to meet with constituents in his district and oppose the Trump agenda.
...
The form letter, on campaign stationery, asks Frelinghuysen’s supporters to donate two years ahead of his next election because he is under attack. “But let’s be clear that there are organized forces — both national and local — who are already hard at work to put a stop to an agenda of limited government, economic growth, stronger national security,” the letter says.
Above the word local, there’s a hand-written asterisk in the same blue ink as Frelinghuysen’s signature. At the bottom of the letter, scrawled with a pen, is the corresponding footnote: “P.S. One of the ringleaders works in your bank!”
...
God forbid a constituent should pressure her congressman to appear at a town hall meeting.
And she left her job after the Congressman hand wrote a PS to a board member of the bank that employed her? About her off-the-clock political activity?
Now that the Pig People have the raving, racist manifestation of their every paranoid fantasy and grotesque impulse installed in the White House, all the lesser goons and Brownshirts are getting cocky.
