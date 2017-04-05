Dancin' Dave Is Back, Preaching That Insurance-Friendly ACA Was 'Big Government'

Jason Miller, Trump's former communications director, is as truthful with the public as he allegedly was with his wife.

MILLER: The reality is that the Republicans have to act on it and not only as Abby mentioned, the number of health care providers are pulling out, but by next month, all of the carriers in the country have to announce whether they are staying in or out, and then in October, we will find out what the premium increases are going to be looking like, and Obamacare in the current construct is collapsing on itself, and they are right, they have to take action on this. DAVID GREGORY: And that is an assertion that is made that is debatable to what extent it is collapsing. A lot of problems, but as I am going around the country and talking to the people in the health care business in the various streams, there are successes and failures and this is something that is interesting to me, Anderson, because over the weekend the president got into trouble saying, oh, no, the pre-existing condition, it is going to be in there but it was not, and it exposed something, this is a very conservative approach to how government ought to interfere in the healthcare system.

Dancin' Dave then goes on to describe the Obamacare approach as "big government, and big entitlement." He said this is a more "conservative" approach, and the president is more "moderate and pragmatic" on the issue than Obama was.

This makes my head hurt. More conservative than a market-based plan that made the insurance companies happy and was first proposed by the freakin' Heritage Foundation? Are you kidding me, Dave?

No, sadly, you are not.

Dave says one of the "biggest mistakes" of Obamacare was passing it on a party line vote and "not getting the real buy-in" from Republicans.

Also false. The Democrats did all kinds of backflips, trying to attract even one Republican vote.

But hey, you can't cover an issue without finding some way to do both-siderism, right, Dave?