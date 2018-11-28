Obamacare Lives! But Signups End December 15

Obamacare lives! But you've gotta sign up. (This video is from 2017 but is still accurate.)

That's the message coming from healthcare advocates pushing back against the Trump adminstration.

Like last year, there is a very short window to sign up for coverage and the Trump administration continues to make it harder for people to get the information they need to get and stay covered. In-person assistance funding has been cut by an additional 70%. Advertising will be limited. The administration also has taken actions to undermine the marketplace—repealing the mandate and creating short-term junk plans. On top of all of that, the 2018 elections interfered with media attention on Open Enrollment.

That means it’s up to all of us to get the facts out. Here’s what we need people to know:

You must take action to sign up for coverage by December 15 for 2019 coverage.

Because of financial help, most people can find a plan for $50 to $100 per month. In fact, last year, more people than ever before will be able to find plans with $0 monthly premiums.

There is a lot of confusion that we need to cut through. The best way to do that is to talk about the facts. For the uninsured, that means making sure people know that coverage is more affordable than they think. For those who already have coverage through HealthCare.gov, they need to know that they should come back and shop because plans and prices change every year and there might be a more affordable plan that meets their needs.

Even if you're happy with your current coverage, plans change. You might save more money for the same or better coverage.

Go to healthcare.gov and tell your friends and family to do the same. It matters.