Fox And Friends: Covering Preexisting Conditions Is 'A Luxury'

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade defended Trumpcare this morning and downplayed the significance for Americans of having preexisting conditions covered. "We can understand and America's getting used to having that luxury."

So...people who have been covered with preexisting conditions are now used to the "luxury" of...health insurance?!

Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Al) told MSNBC that if you live right, you don't need preexisting condition coverage.

“My understanding is that it will allow insurance companies to require people who have higher health care costs to contribute more to the insurance pool,” Brooks said. “That helps offset all these costs, thereby reducing the cost to those people who lead good lives, they’re healthy, they’ve done the things to keep their bodies healthy. And right now those are the people—who’ve done things the right way—that are seeing their costs skyrocketing.”

The Fox and Friends co-hosts came up with a mountain of excuses why passing the House bill is a great thing, including telling their Fox News audience the Senate will change the healthcare plan dramatically anyway to blunt the blows coming from the AMA and AARP, who have all denounced the House bill.

Since there isn't much information or agreement on what will actually be in the bill, Kilmeade said that Tom Price will take a look at it in phase II and said, "We've given you details of so many plans we're gonna stay away from the details right now."

He continued, "Just know this. Eight billion dollars for preexisting conditions. A lot of people focused on that. We can understand and America's getting used to having that luxury."

Americans have had it for eight years, dummy. The AARP has said at least thirty billion dollars would be needed to help cover people with preexisting conditions.

Without batting an eye co-host Steve Doocy said, "and that is part of the Upton amendment, the key is getting rid of all those regulations..."

Damn those regulations that force healthcare providers to cover preexisting conditions. Fend for yourselves!