GOP Congress Delivers Yuuge Loss To Trump Budget Office

Hey Resistance! Are you tired of winning yet?

The continuing resolution arranged by Congress, which is held in both houses by Trump's Republican Party, includes the following details, via CNN and the LA Times:

No money for border wall construction

No money for deportation force or federal cuts to sanctuary cities

No funding cut for Planned Parenthood

National Institute of Health funding increase of $2 billion

No cut in money for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

$150 million for the National Endowment for the Arts and an identical sum for the Humanities endowment, instead of zero proposed by Trump.

Increase clean energy and science funding

Energy Efficiency And Renewable Energy is up $17 million over Fiscal Year 2016

Department of Energy Office of Science is up $42 million over Fiscal Year 2016

Provide permanent fix for miners health insurance

$295 million for Puerto Rico Medicaid

Restored year-round Pell Grants

LA Times notes: