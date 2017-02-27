Trump Attacks Military's Cowardice?! 'We Don’t Fight To Win'

In another bizarre speech, Trump told a gaggle of governors that the U.S. military never wins anymore and "we don't fight to win."

Trump continually makes oddball statements everyday, but to say the troops aren't even fighting to win is about as vicious an attack on them as has ever been made by a U.S. president.

Trump said, "In these dangerous times of American strength, security and resolve. We must ensure that our courageous servicemen and women have the tools they need to deter war and when called upon to fight in our name only do one thing, win. We have to win."

"We have to win. We have to start winning wars again," he said. "I have to say, when I was young, in high school and college, everybody used to say we never lost a war. We never lost a war. You remember, some of you were right there with me, you remember, we never lost a war. America never lost.”

When Trump was in college, we were at war in Vietnam — the war he refused to fight in because of bad feet. Bad feet!!

@realDonaldTrump

Imagine if you were actually born w bone spurs instead of just using illnesses to dodge the draft... — William LeGate (@williamlegate) February 27, 2017

He forgot about this, too:

People who say "America never lost a war" generally neglect that half of America lost one war very, very badly. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 27, 2017

And then he made his most egregious comments when he said, "And we don’t fight to win,” he said. “We don’t fight to win. We’ve either got to win or don’t fight it at all.”

This makes no sense at all except as an all out attack on the men and women who actually put their lives on the line for the U.S.

If the military are such losers, then why did he populate his cabinet with military generals? Does he consider THEM losers?

And the idea that America needs to be fighting in more wars is heinous on its face.

To that end, Trump believes that if we have more nuclear bombs, battleships and weapons, we'd never lose a war again.

On this issue, Politifact reports:

In 2014, the most recent year available, the United States led the world in military spending at $610 billion, marking 34 percent of the world total, SIPRI found.

America far outspends the entire world on our military, but we still need more? And to do that he's going to cut the federal budget everywhere except in military spending.

It's insane.