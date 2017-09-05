GOP Rep Walks Out On Interview

By Scarce
by Scarce
up

Seems an innocent enough question about why Blum was requiring photo ID's to attend his public townhalls was enough to set him off. Also curious, the good congressman required in the interview to be surrounded by 'minority children' (a close, but not quite relation to majority children, no doubt).

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG-TV9) - Congressman Rod Blum, who represents Iowa's First District, sat down one on one with TV9 Chief Investigative Reporter Josh Scheinblum for an interview.

But the interview ended abruptly, with Rep. Blum walking out during our second question.


