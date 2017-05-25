House Members Go Full IOKIYAR On Body Slamming

Turns out it's okay if you're a Republican to body slam a reporter and break his glasses, because he asked a question about a CBO score?

And look, if this was a bunch of trolls on Twitter, I wouldn't waste time on it. These are Republican elected officials excusing this kind of behavior.

"Unless the reporter deserved it." These are actual responses from Republican members of Congress to a GOP candidate assaulting a reporter. pic.twitter.com/qohG6fPc8j — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) May 25, 2017

And while there is no lifeboat for Rick Wilson when the Pompeii lava reaches the shore of Republican Rome (after all, Jeb Bush would be proud to have Dr. Tom Price dismantle the ACA for him, also too) Rick is right to ask these questions via a Twitter stream:

This Gianforte assault story is one of those moments where the cultural collapse of the GOP into the Trump Troll Party is captured. First, if you're defending someone assaulting a reporter because "duh lubrul media lies" allow me put the jackboot on the other foot. How would you feel if the parents of Seth Rich took out a tire iron and beat the living shit out of Sean Hannity for his repulsive lies? How would you feel if this rule got applied to Trumpbart "reporters" who are lying, tendentious, shitbirds of the highest order? Is it cool for me to beat that freakish, pasty recluse John Nolte's head in because he literally *joked about my daughter being raped* ? Are you so past the rule of law, and lack so much confidence in your ideas that this is where you take political satisfaction? Because if this is where you are, you're not a party; you're a mob. If this is where you are, you're not a conservative; you're trash.

And of course, alert Twitter libs found this:

Aside from the fact a gentleman doesn't hit women, explain to me why the MMFA boys don't get curbstomped fortnightly?

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 2, 2010

Oh well.