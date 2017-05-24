Montana GOP Congressional Candidate Body Slams Guardian Reporter (UPDATED)

Tomorrow is the Montana special election to fill the seat in the House of Representatives left vacant by Ryan Zinke, who is now Secretary of the Interior.

Ben Jacobs, a reporter for The Guardian, was covering an event for Republican candidate Greg Gianforte when he asked a question about the CBO score for the AHCA.

This took place at the Gianforte campaign headquarters in Bozeman, Montana.

Via The Guardian:

Ben Jacobs, a Guardian political reporter, was asking Greg Gianforte, a tech millionaire running for the seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, about the Republican healthcare plan when the candidate allegedly “body-slammed” the reporter. “He took me to the ground,” Jacobs said by phone from the back of an ambulance. “This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics.” Jacobs subsequently reported the incident to the police. Gianforte’s campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Audio of the abortive interview recorded by Jacobs captures the altercation, and appears to reference previous questioning from another Guardian reporter. “I’m sick and tired of you guys,” Gianforte said. “The last guy who came here did the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. Are you with the Guardian?” “Yes! You just broke my glasses,” Jacobs replied. “The last guy did the same damn thing,” Gianforte said. “You just body slammed me and broke my glasses,” Jacob said. “Get the hell out of here,” Gianforte yelled.

Other reporters witnessed at least part of the altercation from outside the door which squares with the audio and Jacobs' account.

Gianforte spokesman Shane Scanlon just released a statement which contradicts what can be heard on the audio.

"Tonight, as Greg was giving a separate interview in a private office, The Guardian's Ben Jacobs entered the office without permission, aggressively shoved a recorder in Greg's face, and began asking badgering questions," the statement said.

"Jacobs was asked to leave. After asking Jacobs to lower the recorder, Jacobs declined. Greg then attempted to grab the phone that was pushed in his face."

"Jacobs grabbed Greg's wrist and spun away from Greg, pushing them both to the ground. It's unfortunate that this behavior from a liberal journalist created this scene at our campaign volunteer BBQ," the statement concluded.

Jacobs called into Chris Hayes' show and said he was getting his elbow x-rayed, because he landed on it when he fell. He sounded shaken, telling Hayes nothing like this has ever happened to him before.

Will it matter in tomorrow's election? Will Montanans care that Gianforte is a thug who won't give a straight answer to them on their health care?

Stay tuned. We shall see.

UPDATE: Apparently, there is a motive.

@Broadsword_Six (Reporter) Jacobs broke the story that Gianforte (GOP candidate) holds $250,000 in Russian stocks. https://t.co/gW4D24lD9R — Kentucky Woman (@KYWildWoman) May 25, 2017

Here are more details on that.