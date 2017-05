Tonight's the night! Will it be folk singer Rob Quist or thug reporter beater Greg Gianforte?

Early returns give Quist a bit of an early lead, but he isn't opening up the margins he needs in blue country, so it's looking iffy.



You can follow the results here.

Keep in mind that even if Gianforte wins, a close result will be terrible for Republicans, especially after spending millions on a mediocre candidate with a penchant for punching reporters.