Fox News Reporter Tells Horrific Story Of Gianforte's Attack On Guardian Reporter

It turns out that the television crew Montana Congressional candidate Greg Gianforte was about to meet up with before he attacked Ben Jacobs was from Fox News.

They have quite the story to tell, and it's not at all pretty.

As part of our preparation for a story about Thursday's special election to air on "Special Report with Bret Baier," we arranged interviews with the top two candidates, Republican Greg Gianforte and Democrat Rob Quist. On Wednesday, I joined field producer Faith Mangan and photographer Keith Railey in Bozeman for our scheduled interview with Gianforte, which was to take place at the Gianforte for Congress Bozeman Headquarters. Faith, Keith and I arrived early to set up for the interview in a room adjacent to another room where a volunteer BBQ was to take place. As the time for the interview neared, Gianforte came into the room. We exchanged pleasantries and made small talk about restaurants and Bozeman. During that conversation, another man — who we now know is Ben Jacobs of The Guardian — walked into the room with a voice recorder, put it up to Gianforte's face and began asking if him if he had a response to the newly released Congressional Budget Office report on the American Health Care Act. Gianforte told him he would get to him later. Jacobs persisted with his question. Gianforte told him to talk to his press guy, Shane Scanlon. At that point, Gianforte grabbed Jacobs by the neck with both hands and slammed him into the ground behind him. Faith, Keith and I watched in disbelief as Gianforte then began punching the man, as he moved on top the reporter and began yelling something to the effect of "I'm sick and tired of this!"

This account ties with the audio recording perfectly, unlike the "statement" Gianforte's spokesman released earlier.

The Fox News reporters went on to note that they never saw Jacobs behave in an aggressive or threatening manner at all, further contradicting Gianforte's claims.

This appears to be assault, plain and simple. Why wasn't he arrested? Oh, this might be the answer.