Koch Brothers Confirm: It's All About Billionaire Tax Cuts

What does the Republican Party stand for?

Deregulation of polluters and tax cuts for billionaires. And that's it.

So now that Trump is in serious trouble and there's a special counsel to prove it, who comes to the rescue of the Republican Agenda but the Koch Brothers? The video above shows Elizabeth MacDonald telling her fellow Outnumbered hosts that the Koch brothers are going to dump $400 million into an ad campaign pushing for tax "reform."

"Reform" is Republican for Tax Cuts for Billionaires. USA Today:

In a major jolt of support for President Trump, the powerful political network overseen by conservative billionaire Charles Koch is launching a multimillion-dollar campaign to drive Trump's tax plan through Congress. The group plans to throw "the full weight of the network" behind the campaign with the goal of passing a tax overhaul this year, said James Davis, a top official in Koch's Freedom Partners Chamber of Commerce. Davis would not disclose a specific dollar amount but said the effort would include advertising and mobilizing grassroots activists. Although Koch opposes Trump's travel bans and questions the president's skepticism of free-trade policies, the head of one the country's largest industrial conglomerates has praised Trump for several actions since taking office, including his move to dismantle "unnecessary" federal regulations.

Tax cuts for billionaires and deregulation and screw, utterly screw, anyone who needs health insurance, education, or any other service funded by the federal government.

"Reagan proved deficits don't matter." - Dick Cheney, 2002

And by the way, although the house of cards is collapsing around him, Pence reminds his sponsors that he got the memo: