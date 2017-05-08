MSNBC Opens Its Arms To George Will, Yet Another Fox Refugee

Thanks to Andy Lack, there are now so many Fox News refugees appearing on the formerly-liberal network that no one can blame us for thinking we're actually watching Fox.

Politico:

Will, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, was most recently a contributor at Fox News, though he became a free agent in January when Fox declined to renew his contract. Before joining Fox in 2013, he spent three decades as a contributor with ABC. A conservative columnist, Will broke from the Republican Party in June over candidate Donald Trump's controversial comments about a judge with Mexican heritage, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's ultimate endorsement of Trump.

So when there's a Democrat in the White House, MSNBC brings on critical Republicans, and when a Republican's in the White House, MSNBC brings on .... critical Republicans. Good to know!