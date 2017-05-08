MSNBC Opens Its Arms To George Will, Yet Another Fox Refugee

By Susie Madrak
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Thanks to Andy Lack, there are now so many Fox News refugees appearing on the formerly-liberal network that no one can blame us for thinking we're actually watching Fox.

Politico:

Will, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist, was most recently a contributor at Fox News, though he became a free agent in January when Fox declined to renew his contract. Before joining Fox in 2013, he spent three decades as a contributor with ABC.

A conservative columnist, Will broke from the Republican Party in June over candidate Donald Trump's controversial comments about a judge with Mexican heritage, and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan's ultimate endorsement of Trump.

So when there's a Democrat in the White House, MSNBC brings on critical Republicans, and when a Republican's in the White House, MSNBC brings on .... critical Republicans. Good to know!


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV