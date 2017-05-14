Please Stop Describing Trump As Being The 'CEO President'

Nikki Haley, the Trump appointed UN Ambassador proclaimed to ABC News' George Stephanopolous three times that Trump is the CEO president.

No, he's not. He's the president. The US government is not a corporation that one man gets to use as his piggy bank or personal family endowment.

The Oval Office isn't a chamber that's lined with sycophants kneeling to kiss the ring of a narcissist sitting on his throne.

The ABC host discussed how Condi Rice and her own colleagues are worried that Trump's actions are eroding trust in our institutions and government around the world.

He asked her if she was getting any push back on Trump and Haley said, "What I can tell you is the president is the CEO of the country. He can hire and fire whoever he wants. That's his right. Whether you agree with it or not, it's the truth."

Yea, so? There's a reason presidents don't act like Richard Nixon.

"But we have to remember, he can hire and fire anybody else that he wants to do," she said.

Steph replied, "That is indisputably true. But I guess the question is the timing, the reasons the president gave and also the whole question of credibility, whether you can take the president at his word."

Trump made his communications team and even his Vice President look like idiots when he contradicted what they said so how can anybody within his administration even believe what he says?

Haley: "I think what you can see is this is a president of action."

Here's another moronic talking point perpetuated to try and excuse Trump's erratic behavior.

She continued, "the reason people are uncomfortable is because he acts. He doesn't talk with a bunch of people about it before, he just acts."

She's right on that count. He acts alright, but he acts impulsively, with little thought other than how it makes him feel about himself.

Loyalty is something that is coveted, but you can't ask for loyalty from the FBI director while you hold his job in your hand and he's investigating you.

Nikki said, "No, but I think when you take the job, you automatically assume that you work for the president. And you are part of a team. And loyalty is a big thing. It's, you know, as a former governor, I can tell you, loyalty and trust is everything when you're a CEO. And so I can totally understand why he's looking for loyalty and trust, because

George asked, " But loyalty to "The Constitution" first, correct?"

HALEY: "Of course. I mean loyalty -- you know, look, first we serve the people. I've always looked at that. You serve the people first. But having said that, you never forget who's in charge. You never forget who the CEO of a country is when you decide to serve. And so everyone works at the pleasure of the president. And that's what, you know, we have to remember is if he doesn't feel comfortable, he can do something about it."

I imagine Haley is worried about her U.N. job since Axios is reporting that Trump is considering a major shake-up n his staff and cabinet.