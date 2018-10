UPDATE: 11:14 Eastern

Nikki Haley: "I can't say enough good things about Jared and Ivanka. Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands... We're a better country because they're in this administration." — Liam Stack (@liamstack) October 9, 2018

(BARF)

UPDATE: 10:55 Eastern The resignation is not immediate, she's staying on until the end of the year. Trump says she's "very special."

HALEY: “No, I’m not running in 2020.”



She says she will campaign for TRUMP in 2020.



”It has been the honor of a lifetime” to be UN ambassador, she says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 9, 2018

She's scrubbed her Twitter account and is packing her bags. Reports are she's meeting with Trump at the White House as of this writing.

Post will be updated as announcements are made.