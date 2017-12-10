Trump UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Wishes Jewish Host Jake Tapper A 'Merry Christmas'

One of the Trump administration's top diplomats, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, wished CNN host Jake Tapper a "Merry Christmas" on Sunday -- even though he is Jewish.

At the end of an interview with Haley about President Donald Trump's decision to accept Jerusalem as the Israel's capital, Tapper concluded by acknowledging Haley's Christian faith.

"Madam Ambassador," Tapper said at the conclusion of the interview. "Thank you so much. If I don't see you, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year."

"Merry Christmas, Jake," Haley replied.

At the conclusion of his next interview with Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Tapper demonstrated how to acknowledge someone of the Jewish faith.

"If I don't see you before Tuesday," Tapper told Schiff, "Happy Hanukkah and Happy New Year's as well."

"Same to you, sir," Schiff agreed.