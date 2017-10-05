Top Russian Diplomat To DC Press: 'He Was Fired? You're Kidding!'

Remember that Michael Flynn was Donald Trump's National Security Adviser until he got fired because the Washington Post published details of the dirt the authorities had on him.

One of the "dirts" they had on Flynn is that he had phone calls with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during the transition, and that it's possible they discussed some quid pro quo removal of sanctions against Russia.

Something I'm sure isn't being discussed with Exxon's Rex Tillerson today, right? (Nevermind.)

So now Lavrov is in Washington the morning after the Comey firing, and apparently after his overnight flight he hadn't heard the news? As reporters yelled at Tillerson to talk about the Comey firing, Lavrov blurted out:

"He's fired? You're kidding!"

Putin's henchman is literally laughing at us. https://t.co/YobPYsKNlV — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 10, 2017

Wow: Russian foreign minister Lavrov just mocked our democratic norms in front of our top diplomat on U.S. soil.https://t.co/oRWIqpBOwK — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 10, 2017

More to come on Trump's meeting with Lavrov.