Tillerson's Firing Was Comey-esque UPDATED: Messenger Also Fired

UPDATE: The guy who told us about Tillerson being fired via Twitter? Is now fired.

Breaking: Undersecretary of State who contradicted WH line on #Tillerson firing is fired himself. Steve Goldstein tells CNN he was informed by WH personnel office. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 13, 2018

After Trump takes off for California. Cowardly so-called president we've got here.

Despite the fact that I have had great success with the words YOU'RE FIRED, I do not like firing people. But ZERO on ObamaCare mess-no way! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 28, 2013

As Chris Hayes said on Stephen Colbert the other night, Trump actually hates to fire people. Ironic, isn't it?

That's why he waits until the fire-ee is out of town, then fires him via Twitter, then leaves town himself.

Remarkable statement from State Department spokesman on Tillerson firing: pic.twitter.com/iBpLaK1tXw — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 13, 2018

It has a very Comey-esque firing feeling to it.

Comey found out he was fired while on a trip to California and Trump was mad Comey got to fly home on a government ticket.

Now Tillerson gets fired via Twitter while his wheels are up. And Trump flies away to look at prototypes for his stupid wall.

He's a coward and so disorganized it would be a disgrace if we didn't also have the disgrace of being this close to proving he's being blackmailed by the dictator of Russia.

Sad!