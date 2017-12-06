SICK: Chris Christie Fantasizes About Injuries To Baseball Phenom Aaron Judge

Gov. Chris Christie was guest hosting Monday morning's the Boomer and Carton show, like he's done many times before, but during this broadcast he crossed a very big line in the sports world by openly fantasizing a MLB player being injured in order to justify a bogus talking point.

The New Jersey Governor is a wannabe radio sports talk host. Also, he's terribly jealous of the Yankees' young phenom Aaron Judge, and his tantalizing success so he openly discussed what would happen to the team he hates if the young phenom got hurt and was sidelined for a few months.

This is a no-no of epic proportions and shows a viciousness usually not on display in the sports world.

Talk show hosts and former athletes can make any number of crazed political or social statements, but they never, ever fantasize about hoping a player gets injured.

The 25-year old Aaron Judge is having a miraculous year, playing a dynamic right field, atop the American League in every offensive category and is the leading vote getting in the AL for the all star game.

Co-host Craig Carton opened the show by touting the youthful Yankees even though he is a Mets fan, but to a petty Mets fan like the New Jersey Governor, that was too much to take.

The Mets have sustained a ton of injuries this year to their pitching staff and to their leading hitter Yoenis Cespedes, which has thrown their season into shambles, but Carton told his audience that the Mets brass should look to how the Yankees have rebuilt their team.

(rough transcript)

Carton said, "The Yankees went from an old, boring team with a lot of big names to a young, exciting, dynamic, vibrant -- you can't miss a Judge at bat. The place is packed, 40,000 people at games!"

Christie weighed in by attacking his co-host and characterized him as not an objective Mets fan, before he veered off into scum-baggy territory.

Christie mockingly said he's trying to be objective about the Yanks and said, "Here is the thing. If tonight in California -- Anaheim -- we have our man, Aaron Judge, wax one to right center field in the gap and he rounds first base and then he grabs the back of his leg --"

Carton cut in, "Why, why, why are you saying this?"

Carton knows dreaming about injuring a rival player is verboten.

Christie continued, "He is out for six weeks with a strained hammy, (right) things look a lot differently in Yankee land."

"I disagree 100%.."

"A lot differently"

Carton continued, "First off, to even put that that thought into the universe, shame on you. I know you are not rooting for it - what might happen if Judge gets hurt."

Christie tried to claim he was making an analogy to Cespedes' injury and how it affected his favorite team, but that is bunk.

Professional and amateur athletes live with the thought that at any given time an injury can destroy their careers in the blink of an eye. To even contemplate that as an AM talk show host is despicable even for Gov. Christie.

He's usually only a bully to teachers and union workers within his state, but now he's turned his ire on a bright young and charismatic player.

Instead of leaving it alone, he continued with his injury fantasy, "I don't want to see it, I really don't want to see it, because I love watching this guy hit 500-foot home runs and he's bringing great excitement to New York, he's 6'7" - but when you are 6'7", you have a long hamstring. That is a big, long hamstring. He's got a lotta leg,."

Carton tried to make light of Christie's brutish behavior, but he couldn't stop him..

Christie said, "You don't want to see what happened to Cespedes happen to Aaron Judge, "said Christie. "Great young kid, and all of a sudden it is like he is like a deer that's shot in the open field, he goes down, grabbing clutching the back of the right hamstring and if that happens the Yankees become very different."

This is twisted on so many levels, but he didn't stop with Judge. he then turned his attention to Luis Severino, a 22 year old starting pitcher that has finally found his way in the big leagues.

Christie tried to make a joke about the young star, "What happens if somebody reminds him he's Luis Severino."

Carton said, "This is nothing but bitter Mets nonsense. You are now putting out the negative prospects of this could go wrong, that could go wrong."

Christie said. "What happens if Luis Severino is on the mound or Michael Pineda and they throw a 96, 97 miles per hour fastball and they grabbed the right lat?"

Carton, "Why would they do that?"

Christie replied, "Because it was partially torn."

The governor's fixation on hoping Yankee players get serious injuries is like a man addicted to torture porn.

His talking points were mean and putrid and have no place in sports talk radio.

I wonder how Joe Girardi, Yankees manager or their front office would feel about the Governor of New Jersey pining for their rising stars to all have horrible injuries?

What a creep.