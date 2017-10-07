Gov. Chris Christie Called 'Fat Ass' By WFAN Sports Talk Caller

Gov. Chris Christie got a taste of his own medicine as he was guest hosting for Mike Francesa's popular WFAN sports talk show, when "Mike from Montclair" called him a "fat ass" for taking his family to a public beach that the governor had closed to the public.

Christie is auditioning to replace the long running host who is retiring from the station and hopes to become its new sports talk star.

Mike is a long time and well known caller on WFAN's airwaves.

"Mike in Montclair, what's up Mike?"

"Governor, next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, (yea?) you get your fat ass in a car and go to one that is open to all of your constituents, not just you and yours," Mike said.

Christie tried to cut him off and said, "It's interesting Mike..."

"What's that gov?"

Christie continued, "I love getting calls from communists in Montclair..."

If you disprove of Christie's, you're immediately labeled a communist.

"Communists in Montclair?," Mike said. "You’re a bully Governor, and I don’t like bullies."

Christie then played the conservative victim card and whined that Mike cursed on the air by calling him a "fat ass."

"I'm not the guy who came on the air, swore on the air..."

"Who swore?"

"You did."

"Get the heck outta here."

Christie is used to bullying teachers and those he can intimidate with his size during public forums.

"Mike, you're a bum."

It was hard to clearly transcribe what was being said, but I think Mike was telling the governor how bad the optics of his beach party were.

Christie then said, “You know what, Mike? What matters is what you do. ”

Mike replied, “What have you done?”

“What I just did is stop polluting the airwaves with a guy like that,” Christie said.

Christie went on to say that overall, people from Montclair don't like him, but really it's the entire state of New Jersey that hates Christie, as he is the least popular governor in the country. A new poll just came out and "Beachgate" did him no favors.



↓ Story continues below ↓ Currently, just 15% of New Jersey adults approve of the job Christie is doing as governor while 80% disapprove. Only 30% of Christie's fellow Republicans give positive marks to his job performance, joining just 15% of independents and only 7% of Democrats who feel the same.

Thanks to Sports Funhouse for grabbing the audio.

In an interview by Bryan Curtis, Francesa was asked about Christie and gave very candid answers:

There’s a couple of things he’s going to have to deal with,” Francesa said. “Number one, his favorability numbers right now are really bad. … A lot of people don’t like him. I mean, really a lot of people. So he’s got to change that.” “You can’t come in and do Monday any other way in this town,” he said. “You have to know what happened in the NFL.” So in addition to the Yankees, et al., every Sunday Christie would have to watch seven-plus hours of the Giants and Jets plus the Sunday night game and other national games to have a working knowledge of the league, of fantasy, and so forth. That’s an enormous commitment for someone whose sports fandom has mostly been expressed through group-hugging Jerry Jones.

Listening to Christie in this exchange will not enhance his chances. If WFAN believes he's a good candidate to replace Francesa, they'll destroy their midday radio dominance.

