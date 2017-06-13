CNN Panel On Trump's Cabinet Meeting: It 'Was Very North Korean'

On CNN's New Day panel discussion described Trump's bizarre cult-like cabinet meeting as "surreal" and "very North Korean."

I wrote an article yesterday after viewing the propaganda meeting that lent media air time to hear Trump's sycophants praise him like he was Kim Jong-un.

When asked by co-host Alisyn Camerota what was happening there, the NY Times Maggie Haberman laughed and said "Come on, you know what's exactly happening there."

I thought Maggie was a bit naive when she opined that she doubted Trump would have ordered such a sycophantic display of fealty to their fearless leader, but who else would have the juice to force this farce upon them?

Haberman continued and said "those who saw Trump with his staff in Trump Towers for a long time know that this is how his staff talked to him too."

She continued, "this is the seat of the U.S. government. This is a cabinet room, a somber meeting."

"Everything else translated into what I thought The Washington Postcaptured very well two weeks ago, essentially, ‘dear leader’ language we don’t hear in this country. That was surreal,” Haberman said.

Jeffrey Toobin replied, "It was very North Korean I thought."

Chris Cillizza also said, "It was a photo-op that turned into something else. I think these sorts of moments or windows into Donald Trump's psyche, how he views the world, him at the center of it and everyone else as a helpful spoke in that wheel."

He continued, "[Trump] His role is remarkable in that. Just imagine if you guys had the "new day" staff all sitting around a table and they just went around and praised you. It would feel odd for you. You would almost certainly feel a little uncomfortable."