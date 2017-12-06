Donald Trump Hosts Propaganda Cabinet Meeting To Bask In Praise

This morning the cable news networks dropped everything to focus on a Trump cabinet meeting, where nothing happened except for a staged photo-op and a round robin love fest so every cabinet member, including Mike Pence said their names and pledged fealty to King Trump.

It was a bizarre scene out of some Junior High after-school group who had been punished and forced to go to detention. Part of their punishment was to praise their principal, clearly.

Trump spoke for a few minutes about all of his imagined accomplishments, boasting about how well President Obama's economy is performing, (taking credit for it), and even citing great unemployment numbers that he repeatedly called fake during the presidential election.

He finally turned to his propaganda round table and made each cabinet member state their names like children at a Motel Six seminar.

Vice President Pence opened up by saying, "Thank you, Mr. President. The greatest privilege of my life to serve as vice president to a president who is keeping his word to the American people. and assembling a team that's bringing real change, real prosperity, real strength back to our nation."

That's all Pence was allowed to say and Trump cut him off.

Embattled Sessions groveled by saying how much law enforcement loves Trump..

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, opened up by saying, "Mr. President, my privilege to be here. Deeply honored. I want to thank you for your commitment to the American workers..."

It went around like this for a long time.

Towards the end, Reince Priebus became one of the major suck-ups in the room saying, "On behalf of the entire senior staff around you, Mr. President, we thank you for the opportunity and blessing you've given us to serve your agenda and the american people and we're continuing to work very hard every day to accomplish those goals."

I'm speechless.

There was no legislation passed or bills signed, just a planned photo op to try and change the media narrative away from Comey with a bizarre ode to Trump's ego thrown in for good measure.