Hot Mic: Trump Instructs Fox News Host To Hype Cabinet Meeting: 'Say It Was Unbelievable!'

The Fox News host was mocked and then got his marching orders.
By John AmatoFebruary 27, 2025

At the end of Donald Trump's first photo op cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the AP's livestream caught Trump telling Fox News host Lawrence Jones to report that the meeting was "unbelievable."

Tommy Christopher noted that right-wing media dominated the presser.

As the ridiculous event wrapped up, Trump started mocking Lawrence Jones, one of the cohosts of Fox and Friends, his favorite morning program, by taking credit for the money he's making. Trump does not like anyone profiting from his name other than himself and those he deem worthy.

"Lawrence! Look at Lawrence! This guy’s making a fortune! He never had it so good!" Trump said. "Lawrence, say we did a great job, please. Okay? Say it was unbelievable!"

The stream abruptly ended there.

What's strange about Trump's order is that Lawrence Jones would've said just that without being prodded by traitor Trump. It shows the control Trump has over right-wing propaganda and the entire cadre of MAGA-supporting Fox News hosts.

The video comes from the end of the AP's live-stream.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
