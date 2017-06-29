CNN's Ana Navarro's Advice To 'Crazy, Lunatic 70-Year Old Man-Baby' Trump: Get Therapy!

The thing about Ana Navarro is that she is never shy about sharing her opinions in an honest and forthright manner, particularly when it comes to Donald Trump, which is why Wolf Blitzer just asked her what she thought and stepped back to watch her run with it.

"When I first saw the tweet this morning I was frankly disgusted and thought, this dude has such a fixation with women and blood. What is wrong with him?," she began. "And then you remember that this disgusting dude is the President of the United States. and you realize just how much he is diminishing the presidency of the United States."

"He is embarrassing. He is shameful. He is disgusting," she added.

But Navarro wasn't about to leave it on Trump and Trump alone. No, she moved right on to his enablers, and she was blunt, saying she was sick of hearing words like "disappointed, like disturbed."

She gave them some stronger things to say.

"Somebody has to look at the camera, call him up, say listen, you crazy, lunatic 70-year-old man, baby, stop it! You are now the President of the United States, the Commander-in -Chief and you need to stop acting like a mean girl!"

Digging in, Navarro pushed them to not just speak, but also to act suggesting they demur from talking about tax reform and health care reform "because I can't get past the fact that we have a president who lacks the sufficient character."

"We have a president who is mean. We have a president who is nasty. We have a president who is immature, unstable and asks like a crazy person with anybody who attacks him because he has thin skin and he is never going to pivot," she went on.

Blitzer waited until she had finished that thought before asking her what advice she would give him about the tweets. Once again, it was simple, easy-to-follow, and straightforward advice any 70-year old man-baby should understand.

"STOP. Look, if you can't control your tweeting habits, then stop tweeting," Navarro advised. "Go seek therapy. Go knit. Find a hobby. Talk to your wife. Do anger management!"

Every time Trump does this, he not only erodes the office of the Presidency, but also gives tacit permission for men to behave in misogynistic, sexist ways without any concern for a social penalty or much else, honestly. I'm sure the Frog Squad and the constantly-aggrieved Men's Rights whacks over on Reddit are pleased as punch this morning.