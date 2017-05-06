House Judiciary Dems Warn Trump: No Executive Privilege For You

By Frances Langum
8 hours ago by Frances Langum
The Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter of warning to the so-called president: don't try to block James Comey's testimony using executive privilege.

They ended the letter with this:

In short, use of executive privilege to block Mr. Comey's testimony would be a mistake. We caution you that it would fail on the merits. We also warn you that the public would likely -- and perhaps rightly -- view the decision as additional evidence of obstruction of justice.

And seriously, this is the same advice Trump's staff should be giving him. You don't invoke executive privilege on stuff you talk about all the time on television and tweet like you just can't stop.

And if you do, you look guilty as all hell.


We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
