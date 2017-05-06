House Judiciary Dems Warn Trump: No Executive Privilege For You

The Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter of warning to the so-called president: don't try to block James Comey's testimony using executive privilege.

New: Top House Judiciary Dems warn Trump in a letter not to block Comey's testimony, say the public may view it as obstruction of justice. pic.twitter.com/8HU4suSYeN — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 3, 2017

They ended the letter with this:

In short, use of executive privilege to block Mr. Comey's testimony would be a mistake. We caution you that it would fail on the merits. We also warn you that the public would likely -- and perhaps rightly -- view the decision as additional evidence of obstruction of justice.

And seriously, this is the same advice Trump's staff should be giving him. You don't invoke executive privilege on stuff you talk about all the time on television and tweet like you just can't stop.

And if you do, you look guilty as all hell.