Kellyanne Conway Flips Out About Russia And Trump's Tweets On CNN

Kelly Conway refused to give direct answers to CNN Alisyn Camerota's questions which resulted in very long and testy interview.

The bombshell reporting coming out of The Washington Post is clearly shaking the entire Trump team.

Putin denied meddling in the U.S. election. The CIA caught him doing just that. https://t.co/LacEmLh50E — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 23, 2017

The total interview lasted for over twenty minutes and was highly combative throughout, but I've edited the video down for your viewing.

Asking for a simple answer from Conway is not an easy task since she often migrates into unrelated topics or bashing her political opponents like the DNC.

After refusing to answer what steps the Trump administration were doing to prevent Russia from hacking into our election again, Conway instead repeatedly said there was no collusion with Trump and attacked the media and CNN directly.

Conway said, “Alisyn, I realize we just like to say the word ‘Russia, Russia’ to mislead the voters, and I know that CNN is aiding and abetting this nonsense as well, but you’ve asked me this question three times now…”

Camerota fired back, And you’re not answering it, Kellyanne!”

She replied, "Yes, I am, he's the president of the United States..."

Then the two got into Comey and Conway claimed that Comey was a "leaker."

Camerota replied, After the president fired him," which nullifies the term,"leaker."

Later in the interview Camerota asked Conway if it was wise for Trump to waste 42 days on making believe he had audio recordings of Comey which was brought on by one of Trump's tweets.

Conway replied, "Why was a tweet like truth serum for him, that's very concerning?"

Trump surrogates' new talking point is that Trump's tweet about maybe having audio recordings forced Comey to be honest in his testimony.

Conway complained that the media never covers Trump's job creations or his confidence fairy and cried about the media's responsibility in covering what she wants them to cover.

Camerota was not moved and asked, "Are we supposed to take the president seriously when he tweets things - are those honest tweets?"

Conway, "Yes." She then went on a tangent about cutting out the middle man (MSM) to reach the people.

And Kellyanne Conway steps away the mic, assured that her nutty propagandizing works with the Trump faithful, who buy her garbage hook, line, and sinker.

