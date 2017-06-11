Louie Gohmert: 'Round Up' DOJ Employees And Fire Them Because Of 'Conspiracy' Against Trump

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Sunday called for mass firings at the Department of Justice because he believes that there is a "conspiracy" to destroy President Donald Trump.

According to the Texas congressman, former FBI Director James Comey was "lying" in his testimony last week when he alleged that Trump pressured him to drop an investigation related to Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

"I believe I heard him say he did the memo [about possible obstruction of justice] then he talked with some of his colleagues," Gohmert insisted to Fox News host Julie Banderas. "We need to round up everybody he talked to because they were all conspiring against the president and all conspiring against their oath of office, conspiring against their own employment agreement."

“We have a conspiracy remaining afoot in the Department of Justice that is going to be out to destroy this president and they’ve got to be fired, if not worse,” he added.

[The Hill]