Louie Gohmert: 'Round Up' DOJ Employees And Fire Them Because Of 'Conspiracy' Against Trump

By David
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Sunday called for mass firings at the Department of Justice because he believes that there is a "conspiracy" to destroy President Donald Trump.

According to the Texas congressman, former FBI Director James Comey was "lying" in his testimony last week when he alleged that Trump pressured him to drop an investigation related to Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

"I believe I heard him say he did the memo [about possible obstruction of justice] then he talked with some of his colleagues," Gohmert insisted to Fox News host Julie Banderas. "We need to round up everybody he talked to because they were all conspiring against the president and all conspiring against their oath of office, conspiring against their own employment agreement."

“We have a conspiracy remaining afoot in the Department of Justice that is going to be out to destroy this president and they’ve got to be fired, if not worse,” he added.

[The Hill]


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV