Making China Great Again: Trump Announces Withdrawal From Paris Climate Agreement

Syria and Nicaragua are proud to accept the United States into their league of third-world nations for whom climate change is neither a priority nor a concern.

Meanwhile, the President of the United States has now informed the world that he is willing to cede leadership on climate change to China, preferring to bow before the Kochs and other oligarchs instead.

Everyone remembers when Republicans accused President Obama of leading from behind, an absurd claim that was echoed throughout the right-wing echo chamber, right? Well, here we are now, stepping back and offering the reins to China and Europe.

This is a clear pander to Trump's climate-denying cretinous voters, who think this will somehow bring back coal mining jobs and somehow restore the white race to supremacy in the nation.

This no less than a crime against humanity, committed by a man who has placed his white-hot hatred of his predecessor ahead of any concern for the people he governs.

There is one silver lining, however. According to Bloomberg News, it will take until November, 2020 to actually withdraw, which leaves an opening for new leadership to stop the process.