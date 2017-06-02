Mick Mulvaney Wants To Destroy The CBO Republicans Created

Trump's OMB Director is not pleased that the AHCA, a horrific and rushed healthcare bill that was passed only for political reasons was scored so poorly by the CBO, so he wants to destroy the institution.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Mulvaney said "the day of the institution as an authoritative non-partisan arbiter of legislation "has probably come and gone."

Under Trump, if he's not happy with the results he gets, don't fix the real problem, legislation or executive order, just try and fire those responsible for disagreeing with you.

Mulvanely is claiming "political bias" is at he root cause of all the CBO's problems and can't be trusted.

Without the CBO, he argued that multiple entities could do their own scoring, using the hypothetical example of a proposed regulation to eliminate a type of light bulb. "I would do my own studies here at OMB as to what the cost and benefits of that reg would be," he said. "And other folks would do their studies from the outside. And those would come with their natural biases. The Heritage Foundation comes in and says it's going to cost a lot. Brookings comes in or the Center for American Progress says the benefits would be great. You and I and other lawmakers can sit down and say, ‘Okay, we think that this is where it is, and we'll make our decisions based upon that.' He said, "The days of relying on some nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office to do that work for us has probably come and gone."

Mick is attacking Holly Harvey's credibility because of her past associations.

“How much power do we give to the CBO under the 1974 Budget Act? We’re hearing now that the person in charge of the Affordable Health Care Act methodology is an alum of the Hillarycare program in the 1990s who was brought in by Democrats to score the ACA.”

However, as TPM writes, "The CBO director, Keith Hall, who signed off on the CBO score of the GOP health bill, was the chief economist for the Council of Economic Advisers in the George W. Bush White House and was handpicked by then House Budget Committee Chair Tom Price (who is now Trump’s HHS secretary) to lead the CBO."

Trusting any current or former members of the wacko Freedom Caucus to even screw in a light bulb would be precarious. Imagine if they were able to run their "own " studies that could determine the viability of legislation, independent of any standards or sound logic?