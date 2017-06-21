Noah Rothman: 'Republicans Should Look To 2018 A Little Fearfully'

Republican Noah Rothman was the party pooper on Morning Joe this morning as everyone pontificated on the meaning of a Republican win in a hardcore conservative district last night:

"Noah, what's the takeaway here?" Scarborough said. "Is the concept of moral hazard blown out of the water for the next next year and a half for Donald Trump?"

"The window for aggressive legislative achievements has been closing for a time," Rothman said.

He said if Republicans had lost the GA-06 race, "there would be a lot more cold sweats from Republicans. So they have bought themselves a little bit more time.

"Like I said before, Republicans really do expect to see some legislative achievements out of this Congress. They do want to see Obamacare repealed, they do want to see tax code reform, not just a tax cut that expires in ten years. So they do have some work they have to do and they bought themselves some time," he said.

"They would be advised to take a look at how Democrats are overperforming in these races, and look to 2018 a little fearfully. There are enough Republicans in Hillary Clinton districts to retake the House, and that should be hanging over their heads like a cloud.'