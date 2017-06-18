Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump 'Trying To Discredit' Bob Mueller

Rep. Adam Schiff has been one of the strongest voices since Trump took office (literally "took", as in stole) just five months ago. (Side note, doesn't it feel like years? Yeah, I don't know if we can take 3 1/2 more years of insanity, screw ups, and daily ranting tweets.)

Oksy, so back to Rep. Schiff. In this clip on ABC's This Week, he talks about Bob Mueller who was appointed just a month ago to conduct a special investigation into Russian collusion and Donnie "Tiny Hands" Trump. Just prior to this clip, Newt Gingrich was on, flapping his gums about how he "doesn't trust Bob Mueller" despite congratulating the Mango Mussolini for the appointment a month ago...yadda yadda yadda.

Here is the exchange:

RADDATZ: You heard Speaker Gingrich just say he doesn't trust Bob Mueller. But Bob Mueller is close to Comey. Does he have a point? SCHIFF: No, he doesn't, and I found it very hard, actually, just to follow his argument, frankly. This is someone, as you pointed out, Newt Gingrich was extolling just a few weeks ago. Nothing has changed. Bob Mueller's investigation is only getting started. The only thing that really has changed is the president is attacking Bob Mueller and therefore, Newt Gingrich is attacking Bob Mueller. But the reality is that members of Congress on both sides of the aisle find Mr. Mueller to be a man of incredible integrity and courage who served his country with bravery in Vietnam, who served presidents of both parties, and it's going to take a lot more than a few presidential tweets, or Newt Gingrich, to try to besmear this very good man. So I -- I think he's -- RADDATZ: But let's talk about the Democrats he was talking about. SCHIFF: -- the right man for the job. Yes. RADDATZ: Congressman Schiff. Is that a point? If he's got Democrats in there, if he's got people who've given to Clinton and other Democrats? SCHIFF: No, I think that anyone who knows Bob Mueller knows he is choosing the best people to serve on this investigative team, people that have experience in the issues that he wants to investigate and believes need to be investigated. As you and Pierre pointed out, he can't go through FEC filings to figure out 'should I hire this person, should I not hire them?' So he's picking the best people. I think members of Congress have confidence in that.

But what's happening here is the president wants to take down Bob Mueller. His lawyer wants to take down Bob Mueller. And the question is why? And I think the answer is they want to lay the foundation to discredit whatever Bob Mueller comes up with. They're essentially engaging in a scorched earth litigation strategy that is beginning with trying to discredit the prosecutor. And that's all that's happening here. I don't think we should acquiesce in the besmirchment of this good man. And we ought to let him do his job. He is just getting started.

Good points all around. Mueller is probably the best choice for this job. He is respected by members of government on both sides of the aisle, has an impeccable professional and military record and has surrounded himself with top lawyers in a variety of fields that will surely get to the bottom of any shenanigans Trump may be involved in. And that is why Newt, Trump, his smarmy lawyer, etc are panicking and trying to find a way to get Mueller out. They are terrified that he is *so* good at his job that he will take down the entire Trump Crime Family and all of their associates.

Sadly, their plan to take Mueller down is not working *yet* and short of Trump ordering Rosenstein to fire him, there is not much he can do.