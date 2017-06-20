McCain Threatens To Reject Trump's Nominee For Defense Post

Sen. John McCain got so agitated with the testimony of Trump's Deputy Secretary of Defense nominee that he threatened to block the nomination of Patrick Shanahan.

Shanahan, up until his nomination, was an executive at defense contractor Boeing and his inability to respond to any current problem had McCain up-in-arms so to speak.

When Shanahan said he still had to look at the issues before explaining what he would do, McCain flew off the handle since Shanahan had months to prepare.

McCain said, "Inexplicably, you responded by saying you have to look at the issue. That’s not satisfactory. Mr. Shanahan, would you wish to abridge or amend your statement?”

“Not a good beginning. Not a good beginning. Do not do that again, Mr. Shanahan, or I will not take your name up for a vote before this committee.” McCain said.

Like many of Trump's nominees, their knowledge of important issues has been quite lacking in any expertise, unless they turn mute to avoid having to explain their extremist views..

If only Sen. McCain's angry words actually carried any weigh these days, I imagine Shanahan might have been nervous about his testimony.

But since the radicalized Tea Party took over the GOP, McCain's roars much of the time have little impact and mostly just whimper away with little fight.