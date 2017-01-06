Van Jones Slaps Climate Change Denier: 'I Can't Let You Lie!'

While debating Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris Accord, Van Jones called out Trump's former economic adviser Stephen Moore for lying about Obama's Clean Power Plan.

During a debate about Trump's announcement to pull of of the Paris Accord, Van Jones and Stephen Moore debated climate change on CNN's AC360.

Jones argued that conservatives in Congress blocked much of Obama's policies and then cited California as a state that has a very stringent environmental policy and also has a great economy.

"It turns out when you have good environmental policy with the new technology, you actually drive economic growth," Jones said.

On Republicans that are denying climate change he growled, "They grab different examples that they don't explain well around the world and throw a bunch of word salad at you."

Jones also pointed out that America is now pulling away from creating new technologies and jobs because of Trump.

Stephen Moore, who was one of the top economic advisers to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign used an example that frustrated Jones.

Moore said, "We already have an example of what these climate change policies can do with something called the Clean Power Plan--"

Jones interrupted, "Which never got implemented. It never got implemented!"

Moore continued, "And we've seen...

Jones, "No, we didn't."

Moore, "You talk about what's happening in California, look what's happening in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio. I visited a lot of those coal towns that were decimated by those climate change regulations."

Jones had enough and shot back, "I can't let you lie. Obama's Clean Power Plan never got implemented."

"It was put forward because the conservative Nixon, created the conservative Clean Air Act and EPA and the right wing Roberts Court said Obama had to use that on climate change, so Obama moved forward with the plan and it didn't get implemented because you guys stopped it."

Jones is correct, Moore is a liar.

Via the Union of Concerned Scientists:

On February 9, the Supreme Court placed a hold on the Clean Power Plan, which will stay in place until a lower court rules on the merits and the Supreme Court either refuses to hear the case or rules on the merits. This hold is likely to last for approximately 18 months, depending upon how quickly the appellate process proceeds. UCS president Ken Kimmell weighs in on what the ruling means for the Clean Power Plan.

Stephen Moore cited an example of a policy that was never instituted because the right wing members of the courts have blocked it to try and win an argument against science, rational thought and climate change.

