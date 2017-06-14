VIDEO: Virginia Shooting Is Three Minutes Of Terrifying Gunfire

In this video recording of the shooting in Virginia this morning, there are a LOT of gunshots. It's a miracle more people weren't killed, especially given that this video was shot from an adjacent dog park, where many bystanders were present.

At one point in the video, Noah Nathan (the person recording it) can be heard asking, "Do we know where [the shooter] is at? I assume people have been calling 911 already."

At the end of the video, you can hear shouting and gunshots fired in rapid succession before people go out to the field to check on Scalise and others.

It must have been terrifying to be adjacent to that field with all those gunshots flying around.

Here is the latest on what we know.

Scalise is out of surgery, and is reported to be in critical condition.

The shooter had reportedly driven to Virginia a couple of months ago, and was living out of his gym bag and his car nearby, according to a Washington Post report.

The shooter also had a record of domestic violence arrests, which should be a leading indicator to bar him from having a gun ever, but isn't because we can't seem to be sensible about gun laws in this country. In Virginia, it's really easy to buy a gun. No background checks, no nothing.

(Video h/t NY Post)