The Stupid That Is Mike Huckabee

I know there was a lot of right wing fawning over President Bush in his first term, but I've never seen anything like the mushy, gushing, cringe worthy performances of Trump surrogates.

Trump's first cult like cabinet meeting was the piece-de-resistance in sycophancy, and something never before witnessed in American politics, but his surrogates sure do their part to stroke the commander and chief whenever possible.

Former Governor Mike Huckabee has had a particularly hard time on Twitter and yesterday was no different.

Why would any self respecting person ever tweet these words?

On his own birthday, @realDonaldTrump goes to hospital to visit Cong Scalise; his actions match his comments-compassion and leadership. — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 15, 2017

Wow, isn't that special?

Is Mike Huckabee trying out to be the presidential fluffer?

Given that Trump was "infuriated" by the public mocking of his "Dear Leader" cabinet meeting...

The sort of sycophantish boardroom meeting, the first full cabinet meeting, where they went around the horn, as we say hi to the Zamboni at the White House, and everybody praised the president. The president, we are told, was really thrilled by that cabinet meeting, and was particularly infuriated by the mockery of it.

...is it possible the self-centered germophobe was equally miffed that his Chuck E. Cheese's birthday extravaganza was cancelled for a hospital visit?