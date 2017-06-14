Scalise Shooter Is Dead, Identified As James T. Hodgkinson

Reports have identified James T. Hodgkinson, as the suspected shooter at the congressional Republicans’ baseball practice early Wednesday morning in Virginia that injured five, including Rep. Steve Scalise.

Law enforcement has yet to confirm this so far.

It appears he was from Belleville, Illinois and was a Bernie supporter, who didn't like Hillary Clinton either and had posted several anti-Trump passages on his alleged FB page.



One post from March read, “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”That individual also appeared critical of former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, described in one post as a “Republican in a Democratic Pant Suit.” Hodgkinson ran a home inspection business, JTH Inspections, per the Washington Post. A Yelp profile for JTH Inspections and a Twitter account under that business’ name featured photographs of the same individual as the Facebook profile. The Twitter page featured just four tweets, which also referenced Trump and Sanders.

Donald Trump spoke for a little over four minutes about the incident and keep his remarks to the issue at hand. and reported that he shooter had died.

We'll post more about the shooting as news comes in and our hearts go out to all those how have been affected by this violent episode.