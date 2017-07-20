C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Algiers

In 2015, Algiers released their self titled debut album. It was a harrowing album in lyrical content that explored race, love, hate and the stuggle of keeping it all together in troubled times. The music, which at times could be reminisent of both outre' art punk and mid 70's soul music playing at the same time, provided a moody, eclectic soundscape.

The band released released their 2nd album, The Underside of Power, in late June of this year. By bringing Bloc Party's Matt Tong into the band as well working with collaborators such as Portishead's Adrian Utley and Randall Dunn of Sun 0))), the album expands on all the things that their first one did and more so. If the Resistance needs a soundtrack, this record could definitely be it.

What are you listening to tonight?