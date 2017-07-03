C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Nightmares On Wax

By Dale Merrill
Sandwiched between a weekend and a holiday, I had to come in to work today because everyone else took the day off. I basically babysat an empty office.

No complaints really though as I am on vacation the rest of the week from the place. I had a laid back day with some laid back sounds like this Nightmares On Wax track from 2006 to keep me company all while getting paid.

What are you listening to tonight?


Artist: NIGHTMARES ON WAX
