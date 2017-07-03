C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Nightmares On Wax
Sandwiched between a weekend and a holiday, I had to come in to work today because everyone else took the day off. I basically babysat an empty office.
No complaints really though as I am on vacation the rest of the week from the place. I had a laid back day with some laid back sounds like this Nightmares On Wax track from 2006 to keep me company all while getting paid.
What are you listening to tonight?
|In a Space Outta Sound
|
Artist: NIGHTMARES ON WAX
Price: $10.35
(As of 07/03/17 07:42 am details)
