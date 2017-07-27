Fate Of Health Care Hinges On Senators Trusting House Leaders Not To Pass Their Bill

By Karoli Kuns
All eight pages of the Trojan Horse "Health Care Freedom Act" have been published.

I could tell you what's in them, but the thing is, Senators don't want this to become law. They don't want the House to rubber-stamp this. This is just a placeholder to send over to the House so they can convene a conference committee, which will surely fail.

And when it fails, this will pass. So I guess that means you should know what's in it.

  • Repeals individual mandate, effective January 1, 2016.
  • Allows some tinkering by states to Essential Health Benefits
  • Repeals device tax
  • Defunds Planned Parenthood
  • Raises limits to Health Savings Accounts

This bill will immediately increase premiums by 20 percent across the whole marketplace -- not just individual but also employer markets. It will also take away access for 16-17 million people.

I'm afraid (as are many of the health care experts I follow) that this will pass. I will update this post with more as it's available.


Comments

