Five Republican Senators Seek Delay For ACA Repeal Vote

Just getting news in that five -- count them, FIVE -- Republican senators are seeking a delay in the ACA repeal vote on the basis that there is no consensus around a replacement plan.

Senators Corker, Portman, Collins, Cassidy and Murkowski have introduced an amendment to delay any vote on repeal to March 3, 2017, according to Bloomberg News reporter Sahil Kapur.

Sen. Bob Corker on delaying an ACA repeal bill: "As President-elect Trump has stated, repeal and replace should take place simultaneously." — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 10, 2017

Senate budget resolution has a deadline of 1/27 for Budget Cmte to receive recs and produce a REPEAL bill. This amendment delays it to 3/3. https://t.co/8VEWQGl5pl — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 10, 2017

This followed a fairly bizarre interview with Senator Jeff Flake, who described efforts to repeal and replace as "fluid."

Obamacare repeal-and-replace efforts are "fluid," says Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ). pic.twitter.com/MWglcsIB14 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 9, 2017

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan is chagrined, suddenly.

Democrats are trying to scare Americans into wanting #Obamacare. What's scary is the damage it's already done. https://t.co/sNyzLZA1J1 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 9, 2017

The replies to Ryan's tweet (including mine) are nearly uniformly devastating. Parents concerned about their diabetic children, their loved ones with cancer, and more are in his mentions, letting him know how they feel about a repeal vote.

@SpeakerRyan The damage about to be done by you and your @GOP crime family will lose us this century & exacerbate income inequality #truth — Joe Scutella (@JoeScutella) January 9, 2017

@SpeakerRyan No sir. What's scary is your dedication to repeal with no other plan in place. You will leave millions to suffer w/o care & burden taxpayers — Mary Kathryn (@marykathrrryn) January 9, 2017

@SpeakerRyan What's scary is you taking away coverage from millions with no back up plan. — Robert Driemeyer (@RobertDriemeyer) January 9, 2017

@Karoli @SpeakerRyan If you take away the safeguards guaranteed by ACA people will die. No drama..truth! — Puppy mom (@PWelu) January 10, 2017

This follows Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Twitter survey where she fully expected people to agree with her on repeal, only to have 84% of the nearly 8,000 respondents say they did NOT want the law repealed.

Meanwhile, in more disappointing news, the amendments offered by Senator Sanders and Senator Hirono banning cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid in the budget reconciliation bill did not pass. Nevada Senator Joe Heller and Maine Senator Susan Collins voted for them, but it was still defeated.

Programming note: Take a few minutes to turn on CSPAN-2 tonight. Democrats are in the midst of a talk-a-thon about all the ways the ACA, Medicare and Medicaid are helping millions of Americans. Yes, they're standing UP for us.