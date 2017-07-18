Fox News' Brian Kilmeade: Republicans 'Maybe Not True To Their Country'

Fox and Friends were not happy campers after the Senate health care bill collapsed last night.

So what's state-run media supposed to do when their glorious leader's plans face-plant in total embarrassment?

Question the loyalty of Republicans who refused to dismantle healthcare in America.

Former Bushie Ari Fleischer joined the three co-hosts as they complained about the repeal and replace Obamacare sham that went down in flames.

(Via Media Matters)

After describing how Sen. Collins, Cruz, Paul and Portman fared on the Senate bill, co-host Kilmeade said, "So these people are being true to their school, just not true to their party, and maybe not true to their country. The president said before this didn't -- before he knew that these two -- he had these two defectors, reported, according to Politico, he goes, "If the Senate Republicans don't get this thing done, they'll look like dopes." Do they look like dopes?"

Fleischer replied, "He's right. It's not a question of being true to your party or true to your country. It's a question of being true to your word. They should not have elevated the issue for eight years among Republicans, saying, "First thing we'll do is repeal and replace," if they weren't capable of doing it."

Using vacuous talking points against Obamacare to score political points was Trump's calling card and he never offered up a plan, just empty words like, "We'll repeal and replace and it'll be beautiful."

When have Republicans been true to their word in Congress?

When has Trump been true to his word on anything?