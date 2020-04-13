Politics
Stupid Bill Bennett Stuns Even Brian Kilmeade: 'C-Virus Is Not A Pandemic'

It's pretty hard to out-stupid Brian Kilmeade.
By Frances Langum
Did Bill Bennett just do a "hold my beer" in the never-delayed Stupid Olympics?

Because as the death rate in the US passed the TWENTY-TWO THOUSAND mark...

Bill Bennett went on Fox and Friends (hyuh) to mince words into little flakes of stupid.

BILL BENNETT: Now, we all regret the loss of 61,000 people, if that’s what it turns out to be. But if you look at those numbers and see the comparable, we’re going to have fewer fatalities from this than from the flu... we're gonna have fewer fatalities from this, for this we scared the hell out of the American people. This was not and is not a pandemic, but we do have panic and pandemonium as a result of the hype of this and it’s really unfortunate to look at the facts.

Brian Kilmeade's stupid circuits fried just a little bit. "Well, it's uh, you, it is labeled a pandemic," he said.

