Even Kilmeade Calls Trump Russia Tweet 'Ridiculous' And 'Insulting'

By John Amato
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Even Fox News toadies were not promoting Trump's moronic and highly offensive tweet before his Putin meeting that it's America's fault Russian relations "have never been worse"

Fox and Friends Steve Doocy read the tweet to his propaganda couch and in a surprise, it didn't go over well.

Kilmeade said, "That's by far the most ridiculous tweet of late and that is insulting to the past administrations. He can't be saying that going into the Russian Summit."

As Fran says, maybe he thought Trump wasn't paying attention, but I imagine it will get back to him.

Trump does DVR all things state propaganda TV has to offer.


