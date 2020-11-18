Even Brian Kilmeade Is Telling Trump To Start Working With Biden

You know things are inevitable when even Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade is telling Trump to play nice with Joe Biden. Via Raw Story:

Although Kilmeade encouraged Trump to keep fighting his legal battles trying to overturn the results of the election, he nonetheless said that the president should cooperate with efforts to give Biden national security briefings and information on the novel coronavirus pandemic. “I think the president of the United States, as he continues to fight on… I think it’s in the best interest if he starts coordinating on the virus, starts coordinating with security, with the Biden team” he said. “Just brief them… so we don’t drop the ball.”

There you go, folks. Even Fox News is telling him to cooperate. Once upon a time, that might have mattered, but Trump doesn't care about Fox News anymore. All he wants are adoring rubber stamps, like NewsMax and OAN.