Poll: Americans Are Not Impressed With Trump's Tweet Skills

Americans are not impressed with the modern American presidency and the Tweeter-in-Chief at all. In fact, they think the idea of a "modern presidency" where the president blurps out whatever he feels like whenever he feels like is somehow beneath the dignity of the office. Imagine that.

USA Today reports on a new ABC News/Washington Post poll released Monday , which found that 67% of Americans don't like how Trump uses Twitter.

The poll identifies words commonly associated with his tweets: "inappropriate," "insulting" and "dangerous." 68 percent did not think the president was a positive role model for young people.

I didn't really need a poll to know all of these things are true, but no one is going to take Trump's phone away from him either. So the only person Trump can blame for his crummy approval ratings...is Trump.

It's obviously more important to him to tweet than it is to be President of the United States, so any and all approval ratings are richly deserved and well-earned by him.