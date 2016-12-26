What's With The Tiny Fist In Trump's Christmas Tweet?

No really, I was not going to even mention this picture today, unless it was under the popular meme, "This looks photoshopped, I can tell from some of the pixels, and from having seen quite a few photoshops in my time."

You know, like this one:

But even still, I didn't make Trump's hands tiny. And that Christmas thing makes charges of "short fingered vulgarian" seem under-exaggerated.

I was wrong. It's a real tweet.

And what's with the fist? I do not like Trump obviously, but even a vituperative foul-mouthed blogger of the Left like me acknowledges that Trump plays his own media image better than any other Republican. And he oughtta know that a raised fist in front of a Christmas tree sends a "War on Christmas" message.

Or makes that "Cheeto Mussolini" nickname (my personal favorite) seem tame.

And don't get me started on the whole RNC "New King" memo. Many sins there, but not having a competent copy editor at HQ, even over Christmas weekend is number one.

Of course, no one in Deplorable Land will notice any of this until gas is four dollars a gallon or their Social Security check arrives with Paul Ryan's five-finger discount.