Trump's Completely Mental Chicago Tweet Is Nuts

I'll make this quick.

1. Donald Trump is tweeting threats to government officials in Chicago based on what he is watching that moment on Bill O'Reilly. Not making that up.

2. He's still using his private Twitter account for some reason and is obviously unsupervised.

3. He threatens Chicago with "the feds" even though the city has specifically and in face to face contact with Trump asked for Federal assistance with law enforcement.

4. He is not only threatening Chicago with federal martial law, he is threatening its citizens with a city-wide or at the very least neighborhood-wide gun confiscation. There is no way federal martial law could be carried out allowing some citizens in the vicinity to be armed. Wonder how Trump's NRA buddies feel about that, assuming they don't consider the Second Amendment to be only for White people. (They might.)

5. Chicago isn't the worst city in the US for gun deaths per capita by a long shot. It's not even in the top 5.

6. What Chicago is, though, is Barack Obama's home turf, the home of the Obama Library and Foundation headquarters, and a concentrated punching bag for Fox News, who uses the term "Chicago" as a synonym for "black thugs," and therefore so does Trump.

7. Trump is a puppet of the NRA, a puppet of Fox News, and a daily insult to the dignity of the office of President of the United States with his out of control Barcalounger Twitter habit.