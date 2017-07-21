Remember That Time Anthony Scaramucci Trashed Donald Trump On Fox?

Donald Trump's newly-minted communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, once thought the worst of Trump and didn’t hold back about it on the Fox Business Network.

I'm going to bet that Donald Trump was not watching Fox Business on the morning of August 24, 2015. But thanks to Media Matters and WNYC/NPR reporter Matt Katz, this clip reminds us what Scaramucci had to say then about his new boss now. A few excerpts below:

“He’s probably going to make Elizabeth Warren his vice presidential nominee.”

Trump is “Anti-American, very, very divisive.”

“The Queens County Bullies Association” is what he’ll be president of.

“I don't like the way he talks about women. I don't like the way he talks about our friend Megyn Kelly.”

“You're an inherited-money dude from Queens County.”

“This sort of nonsense is going to cause him to eventually implode.”

“Are you a Democratic plant for Hillary Clinton? … That’s what we want to know. Stand here and prove otherwise.”

“This nonsense is going to end and I predict it’s going to end before Thanksgiving.”

We all know the nonsense did not end before Thanksgiving and has now moved into our White House. But that doesn’t mean Trump won’t implode in the future.

Or maybe Scaramucci will implode as communications director first.

Watch Scaramucci above, from the August 24, 2015, edition of Mornings with Maria.

UPDATE: Scaramucci just said that Trump has not let him forget what he said. We won't either!



Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!