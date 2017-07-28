Rick Tyler: Republicans Had Seven Years To Come Up With A Plan

On Morning Joe, former Cruz staffer Rick Tyler points out the deep problems in the Republican party after last night's healthcare vote, recalling that Mitch McConnell assured Republicans the bill as is wouldn't pass in the House, but that wasn't enough for John McCain.

"McCain got those assurances, too, but in the end... you can see McCain's speech in retrospect was telegraphing his vote...At the core of what he was saying is, 'Let's return to regular order.' "

Tyler criticized his own party, saying the vote was a "fraud." Republicans had seven years to come up with a legitimate plan to replace Obamacare, and didn't, he said.

Finally, he said, Trump was a liability to the entire process.

"He doesn't have a constituency that can move the Congress to do his bidding."