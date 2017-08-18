Alex Jones Gets Coffee Dumped On His Head In Seattle

Alex Jones ran around Seattle with a camera trying to bully people until a citizen laughed in his face and dumped his thermos filled with coffee on his head.

Jones was ranting about the media not calling the terror attack in Barcelona, 'Islamic terror" as he held up a USA Today newspaper. When a passerby flipped him off, he yelled, " you're a coward."

"You're not an intellectual, you're a fake and a fraud," Jones yelled.

When the guy flipped him the bird again while walking away, Jones ran after him across the street like a maniac.

It looked like Jones was loaded up on something that gave him some extra energy and anger, I wonder what it was? The guy didn't seem intimated and told him to "f*ck off."

The pedestrian kept flipping him off as Jones huffed and puffed with a few fuckyous of his own.

"I said f*ck you," the man said.

Then another passerby started to mock him, "You're trash," he said.

Jones went after him too, "Come tell me on camera" and asked who "intellectually" he was.

"Intellectually, who I am? I'm your momma," he cackled in his face.

"This is what they're turning people into," Jones said.

When Jones said, "A literal slave of the system," the man dumped a thermos of coffee on his head, laughing.

"See that!' As Jones came near, he raised his mug to defend himself.

"I have to get to work, where they have more coffee."